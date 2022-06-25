Two Auckland fire stations scrambling for cover due to lack of staff

Fire stations in Auckland’s Onehunga and Remuera have been left searching for cover due to a lack of staff on Saturday.

Onehunga senior officer Jason Cameron said no one was available at his station until 6pm. Cameron also said Remuera’s fire station was affected.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said although the stations were “without staff” on the day shift, they were technically not closed.

“We have moved an Auckland City truck to Remuera Station to cover, a truck from Māngere to Onehunga to cover, and Māngere will be covered by a truck from Papatoetoe,” Ron Devlin, region manager said.

“We always have contingency plans to maintain our capability to respond to calls – it’s what we do,” Devlin said.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we have the capacity and planning in place to respond to emergencies, as we have always done.”

READ MORE:

* 11 fire stations in Auckland closed or short staffed on Saturday

* South Auckland warehouse blaze saw asbestos travel 1km away - review

* Large fire that broke out in Auckland apartment building now contained



Firefighters, led by the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU), are on a partial strike nationwide, with the union and FENZ not making any progress after more than a year of bargaining over pay, working conditions and staffing numbers.

Firefighters are refusing to complete mandatory administrative tasks, like gathering statistics, non-essential paperwork, training and attending conferences.

The partial strike has been in place since June 12, and NZPFU has threatened to escalate strike action if no agreements are made.

FENZ have reassured the community that no emergency services will be affected, but Auckland staff have been stretched by their lack of numbers at fire stations.

“This is an Auckland-wide problem. Remuera, Parnell, Titirangi, Birkenhead stations have all had to have days when they are closed,” NZPFU Auckland local secretary Martin Campbell said.

“This is a systemic issue that stems from a historic lack of funding.”

Campell said FENZ are “rolling the dice” with their career firefighters, who are working overtime to “fill the gaps” in staffing numbers amid low levels of recruitment.

NZPFU/Supplied Crews at Parnell fire station advise the public no one was working.

“Some of them tell me they end up working for over a hundred hours a week,” he said.

Brendan Nally, FENZ deputy national commander, has denied the organisation was struggling with recruitment, saying they “always get lots of applicants”.

Cameron has been a career firefighter for 25 years and had “never seen the organisation as broken and despondent” as it is right now.

NZPFU are fighting for better psychological support to cope with the trauma triggered by attending medical events.

“In 2014 we suddenly started going to cardiac arrests, with no additional training except a tweak in our first aid course,” Cameron said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff NZPFU are fighting for better pay, health insurance, and more career firefighters.

Cameron said career firefighters were forced to deal with emotionally-charged situations they had no training for.

Cameron said administering CPR can seem “almost violent” at times, and crews have had to lock themselves in rooms so traumatised family members don’t try and intervene.

The veteran firefighter has lost five colleagues to suicide over the last 25 years and said FENZ desperately needs to help those deal with the aftermath of emergencies.

At this time, FENZ offers psychological support, but only when career firefighters put their hands up and say that they need it, or when crew attends an incident involving someone known to them.

Nally said it was “disappointing” NZPFU continued to strike, and “urged the NZPFU to consider a more realistic set of claims”.