Word on the street: Aucklanders on possible public holiday to mark Queens' death

Some Aucklanders say the country should have a public holiday to mark the Queen's death, while others think it would hurt small businesses.

Aucklanders are undecided about whether New Zealand should have a public holiday to mark the Queen's death.

The Government will announce on Monday whether New Zealanders will take a day off to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This comes after a proclamation of accession ceremony was held at Parliament on Sunday to acknowledge the new monarch, King Charles III.

Stuff asked members of the public in the CBD and Ōtara for their views on the subject on Monday morning.

Should New Zealand have a public holiday to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth?

Stuff Gavin Elton said he is in favour of a moment of silence instead of a public holiday.

Gavin Elton​, North Shore

“No I don’t want one. It’s just a nuisance, isn’t it? A moment of silence would be great. But, heck yeah I’m worried about small businesses.”

Stuff Katy Sue, right, said she is concerned for business owners who will end up having to pay for another public holiday.

Katy Sue​, 22, Auckland CBD

“I was really sad to hear about her passing, but I don't think it is necessarily a reason to have a day off. We have enough public holidays as it is. I’m concerned for business owners who will end up having to pay for it.”

Stuff Karen Morel is a local business-owner who manufactures lipsticks.

Karen Morel​, Auckland CBD

“Everybody loves a holiday but the other side to it is, it is just another workday. We're down if you're a business owner, so yeah, there are two sides to it. We're all still trying to recover after Covid.”

Stuff Roland Mckenzie said he would not mind a holiday himself, but raised concerns for business owners.

Roland Mckenzie​,46, Pukekohe

“I’m not too sure about a public holiday. I wouldn't mind having a day off, but I think it would be hard on small businesses – even though I myself wouldn't mind.”

Alex Cairns/Stuff Sheena Taviaurangi worried another public holiday would disrupt her business in Ōtara.

Sheena Taviaurangi, Ōtara

“Yes and no. No because we already have the Queen’s Birthday, and yes [because] I'm sure everyone would appreciate another holiday. I think it would interrupt my business. Just for me, it’s too many holidays, too many days off.”

Alex Cairns/Stuff Drey Hamilton and Narz G said it was hard to not think about the Queen after her recent passing.

Drey Hamilton and Narz G, Ōtara

"It would be a good purpose [for having a holiday], just to take into consideration that she has now left us. It’s hard not to keep thinking about her.”

”I would love a holiday, and I think we should take time to think about her.”

Alex Cairns/Stuff Manoj Singh said he would open his Indian takeaway shop even if there was a holiday.

Manoj Singh, Ōtara

“It’s a possibility, but we open [his Indian takeaway] seven days a week, no matter what. We would still open if there was a public holiday.”

Alex Cairns/Stuff Alex Hikuroa thought Queen Elizabeth was an icon, and we should have a day to celebrate her.

Aaron Hikuroa, Ōtara

“She was a great lady, she was an icon of our country. Having a holiday would be the least we could do to commemorate her.”