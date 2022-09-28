Next steps announced for Auckland's light rail and harbour crossing projects

Retiring Phil Goff says it would be a "tragedy for the city" if a change of government in 2023 scuttled plans for light rail, currently priced at $15 billion.

Waka Kotahi and Auckland Light Rail have announced the preferred company alliances to take the next steps for Auckland’s major infrastructure projects.

The alliances will plan and design the next phases of the city’s Waitematā Harbour Connections and Auckland Light Rail projects which are at different phases of development, according to a joint statement issued by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Light Rail on Wednesday morning.

Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport and Auckland Council have named an alliance of four companies as preferred bidder for the Waitematā Harbour Connections project. Those companies are: WSP, Beca, SYSTRA and Cox Architecture.

The two companies in the alliance named as the preferred bidder for the next phase of Auckland Light Rail are Aurecon and Arup.

“Auckland Light Rail will be 24 kilometres long – half of it underground – connecting people to work and study at job centres in the city and at Auckland Airport, said Tommy Parker, Auckland Light Rail project director.

“Light rail will be frequent, quicker, safer and more reliable, halving travel times between the central city and most destinations on its route.

Supplied Auckland Light Rail will be 24 kilometres long.

“The ALR alliance will work on a final route for light rail and proposed locations of up to 18 stations.

“It will also develop light rail’s final Corridor Business Case, building on the Indicative Business Case developed by the Auckland Light Rail Establishment Unit, as well as look at how the system will be built and prepare the consents needed for construction.”.

ALR A flyover of proposed tunnelled light rail project for Auckland announced on January 28, 2022.

Brett Gliddon, Waka Kotahi’s transport services general manager, said Waitematā Harbour Connections would investigate connections for all modes, to shape the future of the city, the region and beyond in partnership with mana whenua.

The project would help address climate change issues by providing more transport choices and making Auckland’s transport system more resilient and reliable, he said.

“By mid next year, Waitematā Harbour Connections team plans to deliver a recommendation for a package of transport improvements as part of a Waitematā Harbour Connections Indicative Business Case.

Stuff An artist’s impression of a precinct around the proposed underground light rail station in Sandringham, Auckland.

“This will encompass all modes including light rail, buses, connections for walking and cycling, vehicles and freight, along with determining the future use of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“These long-term solutions will require significant investment and involve complex large-scale construction, anticipated to take more than 15 years of design and construction work.”

The announcement of the preferred bidders comes after a “competitive and independent tender process involving New Zealand and international companies”, the statement said.

Auckland Light Rail/Supplied An artist's impression of light rail in Auckland.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the two projects would take time to construct.

“By working together Waka Kotahi and Auckland Light Rail have ensured industry professionals who design mega-projects are able to best plan for the pipeline of infrastructure work across Aotearoa,” Wood said.

“Internationally the infrastructure industry is a very competitive environment. Both Alliances include overseas companies with a wealth of experience helping deliver large-scale projects and that is a measure of the significance of two crucial programmes of work to modernise and expand Auckland’s rapid transit system to allow the city to grow.”

Auckland Light Rail has also awarded a contract to Atkins NZ (SNC-Lavalin) to work with Aurecon and Arup to develop the way light rail is operated and maintained when open.

Law firms Buddle Findlay and Simpson Grierson have been contracted to progress the legal work for Auckland Light Rail.