Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day: What's on in Auckland to honour late monarch

On Monday September 26, New Zealand will be marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday titled Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day to honour the world’s longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, widely understood to be her favourite residence, while surrounded by her children.

Although the Queen’s official funeral service took place in London’s Westminster Abbey on September 19, New Zealand will be holding its own state memorial in Wellington on September 26.

READ MORE:

* Palace accused of banning photos of the Queen arriving at Westminster Abbey... until Prince Andrew turned up

* Prince Andrew returns to the public eye, after Queen 'insisted' he escort her to Prince Philip memorial

* Queen sprains back, won't attend Remembrance Sunday event



For Aucklanders who will use the holiday to commemorate and celebrate the Queen, here are a few things you can do to honour the late monarch.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II was officially laid to rest on Monday 19 September, in London.

Auckland Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Cathedral

While the State Memorial service will take place in New Zealand’s capital, there will also be a service for Queen Elizabeth II at Auckland’s Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell, beginning at 5pm.

The service will be open to the public, and Auckland Council has encouraged those who plan to attend to take advantage of public transport and make sure to arrive on time.

SUPPLIED Auckland will be hosting its own memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell.

Tāmaki Makaurau lights up in royal purple

All of Auckland’s most iconic structures will be dressing up in honour of the Queen, by lighting up in royal purple.

This includes the Harbour Bridge, Te Ara I Whiti – The Lightpath, Auckland War Memorial Museum, the Sky Tower, Eden Park, and Quay Street lights.

The colour purple’s association with royalty dates back thousands of years, due to both the rarity and high price of purple dye used for clothing, with Elizabeth I banning anyone who was not in the close royal family from wearing it.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Auckland Harbour Bridge is just one of the city’s iconic landmarks that will be bathed in purple on September 26.

Books of condolence

If you’re wanting to leave a message for the late Queen Elizabeth II, there are books of condolence available across Tāmaki Makaurau for Aucklanders to sign.

You can access the books at the Town Hall, and all 56 Auckland libraries until September 25. Those who wish to leave flowers for the Queen are invited to place them on the balcony outside the Auckland Town Hall.

Auckland Council/Supplied There will be books of condolence for Aucklanders to sign in the Town Hall and at libraries.

Raise a cup of tea to the Queen

If there is one thing that the Brits are known for, it’s their love of tea – so what better way to honour Queen Elizabeth II than gathering your friends and family and having a cuppa?

There are a range of venues and menus to choose from in Auckland, from Hotel DeBrett, Park Hyatt, amongst nature at Eden Gardens or Cornwall Park Bistro.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Newly ascended King Charles III, also enjoys a cup of tea, just like his late mother.

And if you’re wanting to re-create the Queen’s famous royal scones at home, you’re in luck – her former personal chef has recently shared the coveted recipe.

Visit a British pub

Most Aucklanders will be taking September 26 off, so they will have plenty of time to visit one of Auckland’s British-themed pubs, and indulge in one of the Queen’s favourite tipples – a gin and tonic.

The Fox, in the Viaduct, boasts Union Jacks throughout the decor and even has a larger-than-life portrait of the monarch as a young woman covering one wall.

Kirsty O'Connor/AP Have a tipple for Queen Elizabeth II on New Zealand’s one-off public holiday to mark her death.

The food and drink menu is in keeping with The Fox’s London-centric theme, with a large range of gins, a coronation chicken sandwich, a toad in a hole and pie and mash on offer.

Although not British-themed but still a favourite, Lonestar will be waving any public holiday surcharge on September 26, so their patrons can “eat like a king”.