Lotto winner comes forward to claim $23.3 million prize

Orewa locals are fizzing after someone bought a $23m Lotto ticket in their town.

">has claimed their jackpot $23.3 million win, after the Powerball First Division Prize was struck on September 21.

The winning ticket was sold in north Auckland’s Orewa, at Orewa Lotto Plus, and is made up of the Powerball jackpot and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

On Thursday, Orewa Lotto Plus owner Amit Botadra was excitedly waiting for the multi-million win to be claimed, and hoped the lucky ticket-holder was a regular customer.

“It’s such a great community in Orewa. I’m over the moon to be able to give someone this life-changing news,” Botadra said on Thursday.

SUPPLIED The big win is made up of the Powerball jackpot and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

“I’m sure it’s about to change someone’s life. I’m extremely excited for them.”

It is the 18th time Orewa Lotto Plus has sold a First Division winning ticket, but it’s the biggest win so far with the previous record being $4 million.

David White/Stuff Orewa Lotto shop operator Amit Botadra was thrilled to sell the winning ticket.

Powerball has been struck 14 times so far in 2022, with a further $4.25 million won in Saturday’s draw by a MyLotto player from Auckland.

Head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said at this point Lotto NZ was unable to share any more information about the winner, but would have more details in the next few days.