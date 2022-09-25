Person struck by car in Auckland, left with serious injuries
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an accident after a person was struck by a car in Auckland suburb of Saint Mary’s Bay.
Police said they were notified of an incident on Shelly Beach Road.
“One person has been struck by a vehicle and is reported to have serious injuries,” a spokesperson said, but would not provide any further details.
A St John spokesperson confirmed that it received a call just after 1pm on Sunday, and had transported one person to hospital.
There is currently traffic congestion in the Auckland suburb, according to Google Maps.
MORE TO COME..