Person struck by car in Auckland, left with serious injuries

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an accident after a person was struck by a car in Auckland suburb of Saint Mary’s Bay.

Police said they were notified of an incident on Shelly Beach Road.

“One person has been struck by a vehicle and is reported to have serious injuries,” a spokesperson said, but would not provide any further details.

A St John spokesperson confirmed that it received a call just after 1pm on Sunday, and had transported one person to hospital.

There is currently traffic congestion in the Auckland suburb, according to Google Maps.

