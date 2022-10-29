Halloween: What to do in Auckland this spooky season

Fake blood scores high in the scare factor but is surprisingly easy to make. (First published Halloween 2021)

It’s spooky season, and whether you like it or not, people are fully embracing the festivities– ghosts, witches and scary-themed drinks are popping up throughout Tāmaki Makaurau.

Here’s what’s going on in Auckland this Halloween.

Scare yourself silly at Spookers

There’s no time like the scariest day of the year to visit the scariest place in Auckland: Spookers.

Set in the former Kingseat Hospital, which some say is one of the most haunted locations in Auckland, Spookers caters to all horror fans, offering experiences for those aged 8 and over.

There are four themed attractions at Spookers – the Haunted House, The Woods, Disturbia and The Fog – each fitted with realistic props, lights and sounds, and horrifying monster-actors hiding around every dark corner.

Halloween is one of Spookers’ busiest nights, so get in quick.

SPOOKERS/Supplied There’s no better time to visit Spookers than the scariest day of the year.

Nightmare On Customs St

For Aucklanders who prefer to party than be petrified, Auckland hotspots Saturdays and AV Club are holding an event dubbed “Nightmare on Customs St” across both their CBD venues, both on Saturday October 29.

Organisers are encouraging attendees to “go all out with dress up and costume”, with promises of spot prizes and bar tabs for those who “get into the Halloween spirit”.

Another venue celebrating the spooky season is rooftop Viaduct bar Dr Rudi’s, which has created a special drinks menu to mark the occasion.

The terrifying tipples include an Alien Brain Haemorrhage shot, the Vanilla Vampire shot, Witches Brew cocktail and Ghoulie Mimosa.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Rudi will be serving up silly spooky specials this Halloween.

The team will also be giving out Dr Rudi’s vouchers for the best dressed patron, so don’t forget to come suited and booted in some spooky garb for your chance to nab a prize.

Addams Family Halloween

Hopper’s Garden Bar is promising an epic Halloween Party, by turning their Ponsonby pub into an Addams Family mansion.

On Saturday, October 29, the bar will be stacked with an extensive selection of weird and wonderful cocktails, and the room will be filled with bizarre circus acts, fire breathers and “ghoulish surprises” in a spooky atmosphere.

Make sure you come dressed to scare.

Halloween at the movies

Hollywood has delivered some horrific horror films just in time for October 31, with Halloween Ends, Barbarian and Smile currently showing.

Ryan Green Laurie Strode encounters mask killer Michael Myers for the last time in Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends is the “epic, terrifying conclusion” of the Halloween franchise, and picks up four years after the franchise’s main character, Laurie Strode, encountered mask killer Michael Myers. How will this gruesome trilogy end?

In Smile, Doctor Rose Cotter, a therapist, witnesses a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. Soon after, she starts experiencing frightening events she can’t explain – except they all start with a Smile.

In Barbarian, a young woman travels to Detroit for a job interview, and books a rental home to stay at while she is there. However, the booking has been messed up, and a strange man will also be staying the night, but the woman decides to stay the night anyway. Could this decision change her life forever?

Supplied Will Michael Myers finally be defeated... forever?

Drive away the “evil spirits”

For Aucklanders who would rather not indulge in the spooky side of Halloween, The Loft Yoga Lounge in Auckland CBD is holding an event on Saturday from 5pm to 8.30pm, promising to “spook away all the witches of anxiety, and the ghosts of stress and negativity from your life”.

The Loft’s Halloween Party includes a live drama, which will lead into a talk on what ghosts and spirits are all about and how to get rid of them from the perspective of yoga wisdom and spirituality.

Halloween in the park

This family friendly event is back for the 13th time – how fitting!

On Saturday, Mt Eden Village will be awash with spot prizes, spooky science, fortune telling and graveyard tunes.

Stuff There’s a wide range of spooky activities in Auckland this Halloween.

Kids will have the chance to make their very own creepy Halloween craft to take home. There will also be Crewellini the Craft Witch, cast witchy spells with the strangest and most unbelievable of ingredients, plus the chance to have your fortune told by Freakella the Fortune Witch.

The frightening festival will be held from midday to 2pm, and be relocated to Mt Eden Village Hall if wet.