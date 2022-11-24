Red Bull Flugtag: A flying laser kiwi hopes to soar into top three

When Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0 take a leap of faith off the Flugtag platform on December 10, the team hope they’ll soar into the top three.

Flugtag, the German word for “flying day”, is an international competition held by Red Bull which sees teams build flying machines and push them off a 6.5m platform, hoping theirs will soar the farthest.

Red Bull Flugtag last came to Auckland in the early 2000s, and is making a much anticipated return after multiple Covid-19 cancellations.

Stuff is sponsoring Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0, and checked in with three of the teammates while they built their flying machine in a garage in Narrow Neck, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Team leader James Steele, Dylan Linton and Anthony Regan have all just finished their final end-of-year exams, and with their degrees out of the way, they’re focusing on the task at hand.

The name Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0 is an ode to the New Zealand flag referendum of 2015-16.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Anthony Regan, James Steele, Dylan Linton have finished their degrees and are ready to focus on a new mission – winning Flugtag.

The team is leaning heavily into the ‘Kiwiana’ theme, and plan to don kiwi costumes and dance to “iconic Kiwi” songs during their pre-flight performance – a category teams are judged on.

The team have been planning their flying machine for months, with the help of a teammate who lives out of Auckland, who happens to be an engineer.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Three of the teammates hard at work in a Narrow Neck garage.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The team are focused on the shape of their airfoils, to make sure their flying machine goes the distance.

They are focused on creating the right type of airfoil, which is the shape of a wing and dictates how air travels on top of the wing.

“We chose quite a thick air foil, which looks a more like a sail than a regular airplane foil, because we wanted it to parachute,” Steele explained.

The team are doing what they can within their budget, gathering cheap foam and timber from Bunnings, rather than teams who may be using “the latest and greatest” materials, such as carbon fibre.

“Some of it was a bit mangled, but it was three times cheaper than any of their other foam,” Steele said.

Red Bull/Supplied Auckland punters can look forward to some creative and crazy flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag.

“Our current plane is very different to our original – our original design was a big barrel kiwi, but we were realised it was least aero-dynamic thing we could make.”

The team have their eyes on the $15,000 grand prize, and have made their flying machine to go the distance.

“We’re going full showmanship, we are trying to hit each aspect and maximise our placing,” Steele said.

“Ideally we’d place in the top three, but it’s about having fun too.”

Red Bull Flugtag is being held at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on December 10.