Culture Calendar: What's on in Auckland this December

Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

Well done – you’ve made it to the first day of summer, (depending on who you ask) and for most Kiwis, there are only a few short weeks before we wave goodbye to the work year and put our out of office on.

The warmer, longer days and the imminent holiday looming in front of us make for the perfect combination of after-work and weekend celebrations.

Here’s what is going on in Auckland this December.

Silo outdoor cinema

The outdoor cinema in Auckland’s Silo Park is back for the summer season, kicking off on December 23 with a Christmas film.

Throughout December, January and February, a film will be projected onto Silo 7, with attendees invited to bring their picnic blankets, and nab a spot in the picturesque setting.

From 5pm, Aucklanders can grab a drink from the Silo Park Bar and some dinner from the wide array of food trucks.

Stuff Silo Park's monthly film viewings are back for summer.

Silo Cinemas are currently holding a “people’s choice” vote to determine which film they will show first.

To cast your vote between Gremlims, Home Alone, The Grinch or Last Christmas, head to their Facebook page.

Check out the full schedule of films here.

Maritime Museum

Auckland’s Maritime Museum is launching a new exhibition on December 1, which features objects from the museum’s collection that are not normally on display.

The Captains, Collectors, Friends and Adventurers exhibition includes a range of quirky and unusual things, such as the intricate Moll Flanders model ark, vintage cruise ship menus, woollen textile art created by sailors of the past, and a visual guide to nautical tattoos, just to name a few.

Maritime Museum/Supplied A new exhibition is coming to the Martime Museum this December.

For those who aren’t able to make the exhibition in person, the team has developed a free app where users can create their own mini collections based on items in the exhibition, and then find out whether they’re a “captain,” “collector,” “friend,” or “adventurer”.

The exhibition will be on until June next year, and is free for Auckland residents. Head to the Maritime Museum website to find out more.

MOTAT Christmas Lights

The Christmas lights at the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) are being turned back on this Christmas, after a year-long hiatus, just in time to celebrate the lights’ 10-year anniversary.

Every Wednesday and Saturday from December 7 to 24, over one million lights will be glowing across MOTAT, with Santa’s Grotto, Christmas card-making, a wishing-tree forest and live carol singers also packing out the transport museum.

MOTAT/Supplied MOTAT's Christmas lights are back for 2022.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online, with no door sales on the day.

Entry to the event costs only $5 for adults and $2 for children - head to Eventbrite to nab your ticket.

Love Actually in concert

This epic Christmas film just got even better, with a live music viewing experience.

On December 17, Love Actually, which features an all-star cast including Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightely, will be projected onto a huge screen and accompanied by an orchestra.

The film follows a variety of different storylines in the lead up to Christmas, telling the stories of heartbreak, heartache and falling in love, with a sprinkle of Christmas cheer.

Supplied Immerse yourself in the Love Actually experience this December.

The musical score, written by BAFTA-winning composer Craig Armstrong, promises to fill the air with song, and potentially even bring some to tears.

There are only two performances in Auckland, at 4pm and 8pm on the day, with tickets selling fast – get yours here.

Kendrick Lamar in concert

Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to Auckland on his The Big Steppers tour, based on his album of the same name.

The hit maker will perform two shows on December 16 and 17 at Spark Arena.

Scott Garfitt/AP Kendrick Lamar is coming back to New Zealand after four long years.

It’s the first time in four years that Lamar has visited Auckland, and comes off the back of a range of pop stars making their way back down under, including Dua Lipa and Billy Joel.

There are still tickets for Lamar’s December 17 show, available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Lone Star Christmas dinner

If you’re searching for the perfect venue to for a pre-Christmas feast, Lone Star have got you covered.

The team at Lone Star has created a mouth-watering set menu with a host of hearty classics, with something to please even the most picky of eaters, for $52.80 a head.

Lonestar/Supplied Lone Star has your Christmas celebration sorted.

The three-course set menu begins with a homemade ciabatta loaf and includes old favourites like Dixie Chicken and Redneck Ribs, or new favourites like Rock the Boat fish and Go Stir Crazy Sirloin.

For dessert, choose from mini pavolas, Kahula and Moro bar Longhorn cheesecake, or white chocolate and buttermilk Milky Bar pudding.

Head to Lonestar’s website to book your place now.