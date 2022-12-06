Police look for owner of ashes found on suburban road

Funeral director Katherine Dunstall says they've been holding ashes since the 1960s (First published in September, 2020).

South Auckland police are appealing to the public for help after a grey plastic box of ashes were found near Princess St, Takanini, over the weekend.

“Papakura police are trying to return some ashes to their rightful owners – and we need your help,” police wrote on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page.

“Despite a number of checks, including with crematoriums and funeral directors, we have not been able to identify who these belong to.”

The box the ashes were found in had the name “John Davies” on it, and a date: August 10, 2022.

“We know how precious and important the remains of a loved one are to families, so it’s important we find where these need to go,” police said.

Police said that if anyone has information about who the ashes belong to, or if they belong to your friends or family, to get in touch.

You can direct message police on their Facebook page, visit the Papakura Police Station or call them via the 105 phone service, referencing file number 221206/9981.