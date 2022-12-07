Ashes found on Auckland street returned to 'rightful home'

Katrina Mulitalo in Nelson with a casket containing the remains of her uncle David Panui, who was buried in a un-marked grave at Wakapuaka Cemetery in 1950.

Ashes found in a plastic box on an Auckland street have been returned to their “rightful home”.

On Tuesday evening, Papakura police issued a notice on social media, asking the public if anyone had lost a box of ashes.

The were found, in a grey plastic box, on Princess Street in Takanini.

READ MORE:

* Police look for owner of ashes found on suburban road

* On The Beat: Police patrols increasing

* Tip jar stolen from Lower Hutt cafe, leaving end-of-year staff party in doubt



“Papakura police are trying to return some ashes to their rightful owners – and we need your help,” police wrote.

“Despite a number of checks, including with crematoriums and funeral directors, we have not been able to identify who these belong to.”

NZ Police/Supplied Police are looking for the owner of a plastic box of ashes, with the name John Davies on them.

The box containing the ashes had the name “John Davies” on it and the date August 10, 2022.

In an update posted on Wednesday, police confirmed they had “identified the rightful home for the ashes that were posted up on Tuesday”.

“Overnight we have made contact with the family and we will ensure the ashes get safely back to them,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

“A big thank you from police to all of you in the community who shared our post overnight.”