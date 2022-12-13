Person critically hurt in South Auckland crash

One person has been critically injured in a crash in South Auckland.

A person has been critically hurt in a crash in Auckland’s Māngere Bridge.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) attended the crash on Kirkbride Road at 6:30pm on Tuesday.

A woman living on the road said she heard a loud “bang” during the crash.

She left her house to see what happened, and saw a person being treated by ambulance officers, she said.

A FENZ spokesperson told Stuff three fire trucks attended the scene, but had since left.

Part of Kirkbride Road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Police said iversions were in place, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Expect delays for several hours,” a police spokesperson said.