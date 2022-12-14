Car fire extinguished, Auckland motorway now clear

A car on fire caused traffic to completely stop on an Auckland motorway on Wednesday afternoon.

A car fire on Upper Harbour Highway that caused blocked lanes on State Highway 18 has been extinguished, and the motorway is now clear.

At 3.55pm, Waka Kotahi confirmed that the car has been towed.

“Fire has been extinguished and car has been towed,” Waka Kotahi wrote on its Twitter page.

At 6pm, traffic in the area was clear.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they were called out to a car fire in Greenhithe, Auckland, at 3pm on Wednesday.

“Firefighters reported the car as well involved in flames. Two fire trucks were alerted to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, police advised motorists to take alternate routes.

A car on fire has caused traffic havoc.

”No injuries have been reported but traffic is being impacted in the area,” a police spokesperson said at the time.

Waka Kotahi earlier said State Highway 18 was blocked just after the Greenhithe Rd off-ramp, travelling westbound.

A person at the scene told Stuff that traffic was “stopped” heading south and to “avoid the area”.