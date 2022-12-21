Auckland traffic: 'Significant delays' easing after crash near Bombay causing

Police say no serious injuries have been reported. (File photo)

A single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Bombay in Auckland that caused “significant delays”, has now been cleared.

In an update at 10am, Waka Kotahi said travellers should “allow extra time as northbound delays in the area ease”.

The crash occurred just after 7.30am, between Pokeno and Bombay, affecting northbound lanes.

“A vehicle has rolled and is blocking both lanes,” a police spokesperson said at the time.

“Diversions are currently in place.”

Police said no serious injuries had been reported.

“We thank motorists for their patience while the scene is cleared,” the spokesperson said.

According to Google Maps, traffic heading north on State Highway 1 near Bombay is heavy, as Aucklanders start to leave the region prior to the Christmas break.

Waka Kotahi NZTA wrote on their Twitter page that northbound lanes were blocked due to a crash near Beaver Road.

“Delay your journey northbound through this area, or allow extra time for diversions and delays until vehicle recovery can be completed,” Waka Kotahi said.