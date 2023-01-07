'Significant' delays on Auckland motorway following multiple crashes

The crash on Auckland's southern motorway has caused 'significant' delays.

Multiple crashes on Auckland’s motorways have caused delays across the city on Saturday afternoon.

A crash near the Drury off-ramp on the southern motorway blocked State Highway 1 for those travelling northbound about 12.50pm.

At 2pm, Waka Kotahi said the crash had cleared, but motorists were advised to expect “significant delays”.

“Congestion remains backed up near Bombay,” Waka Kotahi NZTA said on their Twitter page.

Google Maps showed extremely heavy traffic in the area.

At 12.55pm, Waka Kotahi said a different crash that blocked southbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge had cleared.

The crash occurred at 12.30pm on Saturday, and caused delays to motorists travelling south on State Highway 1, north of the bridge.

“Please expect delays if travelling southbound over the bridge at this time,” Waka Kotahi said in a tweet.

NZTA/Supplied The Auckland Harbour Bridge is blocked following a crash.

In an update at 12.40pm, Waka Kotahi said the rightmost southbound lane following the Shelley Beach Road off-ramp remained blocked, and warned motorists to “pass with care”.

By 12.55pm that crash had been cleared, and delays were easeing.