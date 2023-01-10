Roaming dogs kill 'beloved' pet cat in Auckland suburb

Locals have been urged to report roaming dogs, particularly when they are seen in pairs. (File photo)

Residents in the east Auckland suburb of Glen Innes have been traumatised by two roaming dogs hunting their pet cats.

One cat has been killed, while another was attacked and managed to escape, according to Auckland Council.

“There have been a few conflicting reports, but currently we can confirm that one cat was killed, and another cat was chased, but managed to escape uninjured,” Auckland Council’s Animal Management manager Elly Waitoa said.

Auckland councillor for the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward Josephine Bartley said locals would see a visible increase of animal control officers in the area, in order to try deal with what she called “quite a big problem”.

READ MORE:

* Fears that Dargaville's cat-killing dogs will attack a Northland child next

* Palmerston North family in fear after cat attacked by pack of dogs

* Roaming dogs maul beloved cats in Shannon, Highbury



“Not only in my area, but in other parts of Auckland too,” she said.

Bartley told Stuff that although stray dogs had always been an issue in the area, she believed Covid-19 lockdown had contributed to the amount of roaming strays.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland councillor for the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward Josephine Bartley says roaming dogs are a “big problem” in her area.

“Council believes that due to lockdown, people took on more dogs, and now they are not looking after them properly,” she said.

Bartley urged dog owners to “be realistic” about their abilities to look after a dog, and think about their community before letting a dog roam.

“People need to look after their dogs better. If they can’t look after them, then do something about it, but don’t just leave them to roam around the streets like this.”

Bartley believed animal control had managed to find the owner of the stray dogs, and would be paying them a visit.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hostile roaming dogs turned up at Dave and Nita Stevenson's Hamilton property in the middle of the night. One mauled the Stevensons' cat to death and Dave was bitten.

According to the Dog Control Act 1996, a person may “seize or destroy” a dog if a person is attacked by the dog, or the person witnesses the dog attacking any other person, stock, poultry, domestic animal or protected wildlife.

Waitoa said the council was “saddened” to hear about the “loss of a beloved pet”, and encouraged anyone who witnessed the attack to call 09 301 0101.

“Currently we are aware of two dogs seen roaming in the Glen Innes area showing aggressive behaviour, particularly towards other animals, before they were removed by two individuals in a white van,” she said.

“We are currently following up on all leads and any assistance from the community is greatly appreciated.”

Auckland Council/Supplied Glen Innes residents will see a visible increase of Animal Management staff patrolling their area in the coming days.

Waitoa said the “main message” council would like to get across to dog owners was about “the importance of ensuring their dogs are contained or under control at all times”.

“Unfortunately, there are some dogs that see cats as being prey animals and given the opportunity they will chase or try to attack them,” she said.

Waitoa urged locals to report roaming dogs “immediately”, especially when they are spotted in pairs.

“This is when it is more likely for dogs to exhibit prey drive behaviour,” she said.

“When reporting, please supply as many details as possible. All incidents involving aggression are considered high priority and will be responded to within 60 minutes.”