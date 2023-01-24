Traffic now flowing freely following Tuesday evening crashes in Auckland

Traffic is now clear after a crash blocked a section of the northwestern motorway on State Highway 16 on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet at 6.50pm, Waka Kotahi confirmed the crash had been cleared, and all lanes were now open.

Earlier on Tuesday, Waka Kotahi said the crash had blocked the westbound lane.

“Merge right with care and expect delays,” Waka Kotahi wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE:

* Heavy traffic and road closures after crashes in Auckland

* Train stopped as truck crashes onto railway lines in Southland

* One person treated for minor inury after car hits street light in St Andrews



A police spokesperson said emergency services were at the scene of the crash, that was reported at around 4.15pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were also on the scene, and a spokesperson said they rescued one person who was trapped in their vehicle.

St John was also called to the crash to attend to two patients.

One was in a serious condition, and the other was in a moderate condition, and both were taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, a section of south Auckland’s Karaka Road was closed after a serious crash, which will remain closed into Tuesday night, while emergency services work to clean the road.

“Around 2.53pm, police received a report of a crash between two vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

“The part of the road between Blackbridge Road and Whangapouri Road is closed while the scene is attended to, and diversions are in place.”

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

At St John ambulance spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

They treated two patients, one in a critical condition and the other in moderate condition, who were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Google Maps/Supplied A section of Karaka Road was been closed due to a serious crash.

St John was still at the scene at 3.40pm, and no patient information was available yet, the spokesperson said.

FENZ was also at the scene, with two fire trucks.

A FENZ spokesperson said a person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle, and had since been freed using “rescue tools”.