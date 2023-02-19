Land unstable six days after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated Piha and Muriwai

The ground is still unstable in Piha and Muriwai where residents are being warned it may be too risky to return home, six days after Cyclone Gabrielle battered Auckland’s west coast.

“The instability of the land around evacuated streets is a significant safety concern, and we need to carefully plan how we can enable people to access their homes to collect belongings and important items,” Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) duty Controller Adam Maggs said on Sunday.

“We are working to ensure that you may re-enter your home in a way that ensures the safety of you and your family,” Maggs said in a statement.

“The last thing we want is people putting themselves at risk, and we ask friends, whānau and the wider community to continue to wrap support around those who are currently unable to return home.”

READ MORE:

* After the cyclone, the clean-up begins at Te Henga Bethells Beach

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Many Auckland beaches now safe to swim at, but avoid the West Coast

* 'Don't come to Piha,' locals say, as sightseers block access to those in need



According to AEM, in Muriwai there is currently no safe access to Domain Crescent and Motutara Rd is restricted to residents only.

Entry into Muriwai is restricted at the top of Waitea Rd, from Oaia Rd, with no access to the area without prior authorisation from AEM.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A house sits destroyed at the bottom of a large landslide on Domain Crescent in Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14, 2023.

Residents who need to get to their property to remove chattels, for insurance assessment or specialist engineering assessment, should call 0800 22 22 00 or visit the ranger station to request accompanied access to their properties, AEM said.

Visits are limited to 30 minutes, reflecting the number of people likely to want to visit the site and the current risk setting of the area.

In Piha, Rayner Rd is only open for foot traffic and emergency vehicles. There is road subsidence beside 45 Rayner Rd and the designated walking pathway through that area can only be used during daylight hours and must not be used during and immediately after heavy rain, AEM said.

Stuff understands residents were evacuated from Rayner Rd on Friday and Saturday which AEM is yet to confirm. Residents were evacuated from Muriwai’s Domain Crescent on Friday due to the heightened risk of a landslide.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland’s west coast township of Piha was hit by flooding and landslides caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Maggs said most of the building assessments needed to be done in Muriwai, Piha and Karekare have been completed.

“Entry into red placarded buildings in high-risk areas needs to be safely planned before we finalise this with residents. In some cases, it may just be too risky at this time.”

Piha resident Jenene Crossan on Saturday posted a video to Twitter saying that slips were still happening and houses were getting red-stickered every day.

Crossan, who has been part of the community-led response to look after those affected by flooding and slips in Piha, told Stuff it’s been a hard six days.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Piha community is rallying together after Cyclone Gabrielle, but volunteers are exhausted.

“We know that there is so much pain across the country, it’s awful. Our focus right now is making sure we can feed and house and look after our community.”

While talking to Stuff, Crossan was preparing to hand over the running of the local response to anAEM official while also getting ready for a five-year-old’s birthday party.

Crossan said it took “an enormous amount of pressure” to get the right people on the ground who can provide the answers the community needs.

“We are very aware of the pressure they are under and the resources they have.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Roads to Piha have been damaged with residents now facing a two-hour drive to Auckland city.

But Piha’s situation is not stagnant, she said.

“There is ongoing risk here that needs to be managed.

”We’re exhausted, it’s not sustainable.”

She said poor communication has been a problem with information gathered by officials door-knocking not shared with those supporting the community.

“So we didn’t know how many people needed to be housed and fed.”

David White/Stuff Karekare in Auckland's west has been smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle.

In response, the community built its own organisation and created its own data repository, she said.

A key issue for the community now is getting roads repaired.

Crossan said a detour in place at the moment means Piha residents have to go to Te Henga Bethells Beach making it a two-hour drive to work or school.

MP for New Lynn, Deborah Russell, was at Piha and Karekare on Saturday and said the volunteer efforts at both settlements were fantastic.

Many of the volunteers had had their own homes damaged and threatened by slips, and they were becoming exhausted, Russell said.

At Piha, Russell said volunteers had set up a ‘supermarket’ enabling residents to get donated food such as milk, cheese, meat, flour and vegetables, as well as sanitary products and soap.

She said homes are still without power and the North Piha water supply is compromised.

People can take their own containers to collect up to 20L of water from a tanker opposite the United North Piha Lifeguard Service on North Piha Rd, and from a welfare bollard, a blue post with two hoses attached to it, at the entrance to the Piha Domain, opposite 20 Seaview Road.

Auckland Council is currently pumping floodwaters from the Garden Road, Piha, which is likely to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

In Muriwai, a tanker is providing emergency water for collection at Sand Dunz Cafe.

Tourists trying to visit the area were a problem last week, however Maggs said police have a 24/7 presence in the communities to provide reassurance and ensure only residents are visiting the area.