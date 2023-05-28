Road where four slipped down in quad bike has been narrowing, resident says

An Auckland man, who lives near the spot where a quad bike carrying four people slipped down a muddy bank on Saturday, says the road should have been fixed a long time ago.

A woman, aged in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was winched out after the 50-metre fall before being flown to Auckland City Hospital.

Two children had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Starship Hospital, while a third child had minor injuries.

Rodney District resident Hugh McKergow said over the past year, heavy rains had narrowed Ashton Road at Whangateau by a few metres in some places.

"All the cars are parked down... at the bottom [of the road] where it starts to get steep, for quite a long time now," McKergow said.

"People have been either walking or driving in quad bikes or similar things [to go] up the hill."

Six houses at the top of the road were inaccessible by car, he said.

McKergow hoped the crash would encourage authorities to prioritise a fix.

"The work that should have been ages ago just hasn't been done. I hope this will trigger something to happen pretty quickly. They are working on it but it's not passable by ordinary vehicles."

Residents were deeply shocked by what happened, he said.