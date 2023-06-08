Clean-up effort hits 28 hour mark after 22 tonnes of toxic glue spilt by truck

A container truck that rolled onto its side on Wednesday morning has resulted in 22 tonnes of carpet glue leaking across the road.

The clean-up of 22 tonnes of carpet glue that oozed across a south Auckland road on Wednesday morning, creating traffic chaos and significant delays, continues more than 24-hours later.

A container truck carrying the toxic substance crashed and rolled onto its side, which triggered the massive amount of glue to spill onto Roscommon Road, Wiri.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) attended the scene, and attempted to block the glue from seeping into any nearby drains.

Fenz called in Auckland Council to assist with the sticky mess, and assess whether the glue would cause any environmental impact.

READ MORE:

* Car crashes into classroom filled with students in Auckland's Albany

* Sticky situation following Takaka Hill crash

* Locals believe 'danger is imminent' from house dangling over eroding clifftop



On Wednesday, Auckland council’s proactive compliance manager Adrian Wilson said the spillage has been contained, and council officers are carrying out further investigations to determine any impacts on the storm water network.

On Thursday, Auckland council’s David Pawson said the clean-up was ongoing, more than 24 hours since the spillage first occurred.

Melanie Earely/Stuff 20 tonnes of carpet glue spilled across a road after a truck rolled in Wiri on Wednesday.

“The trucking business involved in yesterday's accident has arranged sucker trucks to remove glue from the road and drainage system, followed by a flush of the road and drains to remove any residue,” Pawson said.

Pawson said council staff had not identified any wildlife or “significant” ecological impacts from the carpet glue spill

“However, we will continue to monitor this and provide advice and assistance as required,” Pawson said.

“We cannot provide a fixed timeframe for the clean-up to be completed at present.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene on Wednesday morning said the road was partially blocked by fire trucks, and there were at least a dozen people, including road workers and police managing the situation.

Supplied/Stuff The spillage caused significant delays in the area.

The reporter said carpet glue could be seen dripping out of the container and onto the road, it was white and clear coloured.

Fenz confirmed there were no injuries.

Yesterday’s mammoth clean-up effort resulted in heavy traffic during the morning commute, and on Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed for eight hours on Wednesday, and re-opened at 4.40pm.