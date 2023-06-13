Twenty firefighters respond to Titirangi restaurant on fire
Emergency services are responding to two early morning fires, one in Titirangi’s west Auckland, and another in Clendon Park.
20 firefighters responded to a restaurant on fire in Titirangi at 4.30am on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson confirmed they were battling a blaze at a restaurant, which had broken out on the building’s middle floor.
“The fire is now extinguished, but two trucks are still monitoring the scene,” a Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson said.
There were no reported injuries.
Fenz and police also attended a car fire in Clendon Park, South Auckland.
A police spokesperson said they were notified of the car fire in Hanford Place, Clendon Park about 6am.
“There are no reports of injuries and enquiries are continuing,” the spokesperson said.