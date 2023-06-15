Life support turned off for boy buried in Great Barrier sand dune collapse

Two Boys have been critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

One of two boys buried when a sand dune on Great Barrier Island collapsed on them will not recover from their injuries.

The boys, aged 12 and 14, were digging tunnels into a dune at a Melands Beach, Great Barrier, when it collapsed on top of them.

On Wednesday night, the father of one of the boys released a statement, confirming their son was to be taken off life support on Thursday morning.

“It's with a heavy heart that we will say goodbye to our loved son Levi Sonchai Golaboski... He will travel home on Friday,” the statement said.

READ MORE:

* US teen dies in sand hole collapse

* Protecting nature's natural barrier between land and sea

* Two teenagers on Great Barrier Island hospitalised with soccer injuries



“We have all be[en] feeling the love.”

The statement ended by encouraging people to pray for the other boy involved.

Kaitoke School said they were ‘incredibly heartbroken’ to hear the news and their “heartfelt love and condolences” went out to the family and wider community.

“There are very few words that can describe what we are feeling and going through,” Principal Leanne Eloff said.

The school will be closed on Friday and next Tuesday in order to mourn and attend the service.

Police have been contacted for comment.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff One of the boys involved in the incident has had life support turned off.

When the dune collapsed, the 14-year-old was able to be pulled out due to his leg being visible, but the 12-year-old was completely buried and had stopped breathing by the time he had been dug out of the sand.

Police, paramedics and local nurses were able to resuscitate the boy before emergency helicopters arrived.

The pair were flown by rescue helicopter to Starship Hospital on Sunday in critical condition.

Great Barrier locals who talked to Stuff on Monday were deeply affected by the tragedy.

“It's been a traumatising incident for the community. There were a lot of people on the beach who witnessed it,” one local said.

Stuff was told one of the first responders on the scene, a volunteer firefighter, was the father of one of the boys.

Jason Dorday/Stuff One of the boys’ fathers, a volunteer firefighter, was first on the scene.

Two of the parents were transported with the boys in helicopters to hospital, but other family members were desperately trying to get a seat on the limited flights off the island.

“It's been a sleepless stressful night for them,” a resident said.

The chairperson of the Greater Barrier Local Board Izzy Fordham said it was a “horrid time”.