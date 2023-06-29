Second near-miss on Auckland's train tracks in a month - KiwiRail investigating

A hi-rail vehicle right, was badly damaged after it collided with a train near Milton, South Otago, in April 2020. (File photo)

KiwiRail is investigating another incident on Auckland’s rail network, after a Te Huia train had a near-miss earlier in June.

On Wednesday, KiwiRail’s chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said a KiwiRail hi-rail vehicle entered the network near Swanson without proper authorisation earlier in June.

Hi-rail vehicles, also known as road-rail vehicles, are road vehicles fitted with special wheels that allow them to travel on railway tracks.

“No train was involved in the incident,” Sivapakkiam said.

“KiwiRail is treating this incident seriously and it is under investigation. While investigations are under way, it is not appropriate to comment further.”

A Hamilton-to-Auckland Te Huia service is also under investigation after a train carrying 94 passengers went past a red light on Saturday, June 17.

The train continued into an area where two tracks converged and an Auckland train had right of way, setting up a potential collision.

The Transport Accident Investigations Commission (TAIC) is looking into how the train ran the red light near Penrose station.

According to the TAIC, the train damaged a set of points – moveable sections of track that transfer trains from one line to another – coming to a halt over the broken points in a zone where an oncoming train could have collided side-on.

Sivapakkiam said there have been no other recent near-miss incidents involving Te Huia.