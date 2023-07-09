Auckland bus drivers to strike on Monday, with up to 700 morning trips affected

Auckland Transport has been told that short notice industrial action has been called, and bus drivers will strike on Monday morning.

Auckland Transport has been told that short notice industrial action has been called, and bus drivers will strike on Monday morning.

The bus driver strike is expected to affect up to 700 morning bus trips.

The bus trips affected are all on routes operated by NZ Bus, and are concentrated in the morning including peak commuting times, and will mostly affect services in the Auckland region.

Auckland Transport's General Manager of Public Transport Stacey van der Putten said NZ Bus and union representatives have agreed to enter mediation on Monday morning.

READ MORE:

* Bus driver wins unjustified dismissal case after refusing to work during Covid

* Police crackdown on young people in bus stations, after community concerns

* Auckland bus strike: 50 NZ Bus services cancelled during morning rush



"It is deeply disappointing Auckland's bus users will have their morning travel disrupted by this industrial action at a time when the reliability of services and our passenger numbers have been improving,"

"Tomorrow's industrial action has the potential to disrupt tens of thousands of Aucklanders, and we appreciate how deeply frustrating this is for our customers who have been incredibly patient over the past year while we worked to overcome the driver shortage.

KAI SCHWOERER/THE PRESS There are only three chances to catch a direct bus from Rolleston to Christchurch CBD in the morning. Reporter Keiller MacDuff found out how the strained bus services are coping with the volume of passengers.

Auckland Transport is urging commuters to check the AT app to check whether their services will be affected.

The current offer tabled by NZ Bus would see the company's Auckland drivers paid above the industry standard, and higher than the $30 per hour average wage.

"Our teams have also worked to source significant additional funding from both Auckland Council and the Government which has meant Auckland's bus drivers have received a number of meaningful increases to their wages,” Van Der Putten said.

Documents obtained by Stuff state the strike is a ban on any work during the first hour of a rostered shift scheduled to start between 4am and 8am.

The strike will begin at 1am on July 10, and will end at 1am on July 14.