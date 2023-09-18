Central Auckland mana whenua commemorate true founding of city, call for change to Auckland Anniversary date

This year's dawn service paid tribute to Rangatira Āpihai Te Kawau, who gifted land to early settlers.

Central Auckland mana whenua Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, alongside members of the public, took part in a range of services on Monday morning in order to commemorate the founding of Tāmaki Makaurau, as well as to call on the Government to change the date of Auckland Anniversary.

Beginning at 6.15am, around 100 attendees took part in karakia at the same spot atop Maungawhau/Mt Eden to commemorate Tuku Whenua.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff A Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei delegation conduct karakia atop Maungawhau (Mt Eden).

Tuku Whenua refers to the gifting of the original 3000 acres of land by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Rangatira Āpihai Te Kawau in 1840.

On the 20th of March in 1840, the Treaty of Waitangi was signed by Te Kawau and others at Manukau. Not long after, Te Kawau said that land was to be made available for settlement by Pākehā.

It is believed that Āpihai stood on the tihi of Maungawhau and stretched out his arms, indicating that the area between his out-stretched arms be the tuku/gift.

The gift allowed for the settlement of Auckland to be established, however it was given on the condition that if it was no longer required, it would be returned to them.

The Crown paid £341 for the original 300 acres of land handed over for the settlement. Six months later, just 44 acres of that land was resold by the Government to settlers for £24,275, according to the Waitangi Tribunal.

By 1854, the only land the hapū held was 700 acres in Ōrākei.

The commemorations started at the summit of Maungawhau, then moved to the site of the old military fort at Point Britomart, and ended at Ōrākei Marae.

Supplied A map of the original gift of 3000 acres.

“We have the birth of Auckland here, the origin of this new settlement that has become this beautiful city that we know,” Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei spokesperson Joe Pihema said.

Te Kawau wanted to create a partnership with Hobson as a friend, trade partner and to utilise technology Europeans were bringing with them, he said.

While Pihema said the road hasn't been easy for the hapū, the partnership forged between themselves and Government continues to this day.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Delegations, Including Marama Davidson, Chloe Swarbrick, Peeni Henare and Desley Simpson arrive at Ōrākei Marae

“Ngāti Whātua are very much involved in civic matters within Tāmaki Makaurau. We’re very visible, a couple of months ago we had the karakia in downtown Auckland with the shootings,” he said.

“That partnership that Āpihai and Hobson established continues to this day.”

“There is an irony, being that over the period after 1840, there was a concerted effort by Government to relieve Ngāti Whātua of its lands. The fact that Ngāti Whātua gave so much, it’s been something for us to ponder.”

“However, we've been able to come through those heavier times and work on developing our people, our relationship with the Crown, and wanting to manaaki (support) and care for all the residents of central Auckland.”

Abigail Dougherty Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chairperson Marama Royal, a direct descendent of Te Kawau, said she felt happy about the day.

“When you think back about the generosity of my tūpuna and his invitation for Hobson to come down and establish this beautiful city, when I think about the vision he had knowing that his mokopuna and all those generations to come will have this beautiful gift that was from him.”

“I’m proud, I’m happy, I'm not sad at all. I think it's a great day of celebration.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have called on council to change the date of Auckland anniversary to September 18, rather than the original date of January 29.

The current anniversary in January marks the day Hobson dropped anchor in Kororareka-Russell.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told reporters she would support having a conversation about it.