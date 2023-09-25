Meet the man attempting to bungy jump 800 times in one day

An Auckland man is attempting to set a new bungy jumping world record and complete the not-so small task of jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge 800 times in 24 hours.

Mike Heard is set to start his attempt on October 10, and plans to beat the record held by Frenchman François-Marie Dibon of 765 set in Scotland last year.

Heard is no stranger to the record, having previously gone for it four times and succeeded twice, with successful jumps in 2008 and 2017. He also holds the record for most bungy jumps in one hour, broken in 2011 with 80 jumps.

Despite this, he was devastated when he lost the record the second time around.

“My team and I worked so hard in 2017 to secure it, and we were all incredibly proud of what we had achieved. It was a very strange feeling to know that someone had beaten it by so much.”

“I have thought about regaining this record every day since it was taken, which is a huge part of my motivation to bring it home.”

Supplied Mike Heard jumps from the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Heard says the record belongs in Aotearoa, the home of bungy jumping, and this is part of his motivation to take back the record.

“Bungy jumping was pioneered in this country – thousands of tourists travel to New Zealand every year with the expectation to ‘live more and fear less’. I have dedicated a huge part of my life to being one of the best at jumping from bridges, and it feels wrong to let this record be held by any country other than New Zealand.”

Heard has been training for this jump for a long time and says jumping is predominantly a mental game. “The body will only do as much as the mind allows it. In saying that, the repetitive nature of this record attempt will take its toll on my body.”

“I have been training at the gym to bring my fitness up to standard but have mostly been working on my mind. I have been having cold showers every day for over 250 days, have been having ice baths and forcing myself into situations I find challenging. I have also been training my mind to be comfortable in uncomfortable scenarios.”

To re-take the record, Heard is aiming to complete more than double the number of jumps from his last attempt.

“It will be no easy feat and I can’t say I’m looking forward to it, but at this point, I am as prepared as I can be. I’ve just had a full cardiac assessment to make sure everything is okay, and I’m physically in shape,” he says.

AJ Hackett Bungy NZ Bungy jumping was once dubbed a "bloody stupid idea". Today, it's a global phenomenon.

Holding the record is not the only thing, however, that is driving Heard. This time around, he is attempting to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation.

“The Mental Health Foundation is a charity that helps improve the lives of thousands of Kiwis with positive support, and I’m looking forward to opening up another fundraising opportunity for them,” Heard says.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand managing director and co-founder Henry van Asch says Heard embodies the bungy ethos.

“I always say if you can bungy, you can do anything and Mike’s world record attempt is taking that philosophy – and what’s possible with bungy – to the extreme.”

Supplied Mike Heard after his last world record jump of 430 jumps.

He added: “It’s great to have him back, attempting to return the record to its rightful home for a great cause. I’ll certainly be cheering him on, on the day.”

Whether he can retain the record, Heard remains quietly confident despite the mental challenges involved.

”This has been the biggest mental challenge for me in the lead up to this attempt. Only time will tell, and we will all find out together if I have what it takes to become a world champion again on the 10th of October.“

Heard will jump from the Auckland Harbour Bridge between 7am Tuesday, October 10 and 7am Wednesday, October 11.