Why is the traffic in Auckland so bad and will it get worse over the holiday season?

Out of all the issues that concern Aucklanders the most, traffic would be near the top of the list.

It seems congestion on our biggest city’s roads can get even the most mild mannered people up in arms. Given the number of hours people spend stuck in gridlock, you could be forgiven for thinking that someone is playing a cruel joke on residents of New Zealand’s largest city.

This November, the traffic seems to have been particularly bad on the city's roads. Just last week, shoppers at Westfield Newmarket were trapped in the mall car park for hours at a time as traffic ground to a halt on one particularly busy Saturday when upwards of 70,000 people visited the Newmarket precinct.

AA’s Auckland spokesperson Martin Glynn says November is traditionally the second-busiest month on the city’s roads after March, a month when traffic is so bad it has been tagged “March madness”.

“We pretty regularly see a peak in November, and we are seeing that now. Schools are still really busy and everyone's doing things like end-of-year prize giving, workers are having functions, so collectively we think that's probably having an impact.” Glynn says.

A combination of factors seem to have been driving Auckland’s high congestion and Glynn says it is hard to pinpoint one factor as being solely responsible. However, he does suggest an increase in overseas immigration to Auckland has played a part.

“Statistics New Zealand estimated there were 47,000 extra people coming into Auckland from overseas in the last year. Typically, the average person makes about three trips in the car a day and so that number of extra people will have certainly added to the problem on the roads.”

Patronage on public transport has also been down on pre-pandemic levels, with the number of Aucklanders taking public transport only at 80% of what it was before Covid. Glynn says this could also be contributing, with more people returning to their cars.

November is traditionally the second-busiest month for traffic in Auckland.

“Before Covid people might have used public transport and for whatever reason, they just haven't returned. That could be adding to it. Given the numbers that take public transport compared to the numbers on the network, it would only be a minor contributing factor though.”

Glynn says heavy traffic and congestion in Auckland will get worse before it gets better, as any substantial efforts to combat it requires time and money.

“I think it’s a very long, slow burn,” Glynn says. Obviously, congestion charging is being actively looked at by the incoming government and there are good signals it's going to enact legislation for that. But there needs to be a continued focus on improving the public transport network.”

“The big benefits are going to come from rapid transit. So whether that's trains, busways, or even light rail. But that's going to take a lot of time, and it's really clear that there are big affordability issues. I don't think there are any short-term answers.”

Most Aucklanders will know the pain of being stuck in traffic.

Despite the pain of being stuck in traffic for hours, Glynn says there are ways for people to ensure congestion doesn’t become a major headache for them this holiday period.

“I mean the first thing is to look and see if this is a trip that I really need to make. Then some people have a lot of flexibility about when they need to be at work. That's the best thing they can look at. Obviously, public transport is an option for some people, particularly people who have used it in the past as it has gotten a lot better over the last few years.”

Despite the nightmare of driving around Auckland at the moment, Glynn says things might ease up in time for the holiday season, offering perhaps some Christmas cheer to drained drivers.

“It's likely to be busy on the weekends because everyone is out buying presents, going to parties, that sort of thing. But the stats do show that November is the second-busiest month of the year, so it might tail off a little bit come December.”