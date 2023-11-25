Mystery chair appears on side of Auckland Harbour Bridge

A curious case of obscure art? A prank? Vandalism? That is the question.

A mystery chair has appeared underneath the Auckland Harbour Bridge, confusing people who have come across it.

The white plastic chair appears to have been glued or nailed to one of the bridge’s beams near the Sulphur Beach boat ramp on the North Shore end of the bridge in Northcote Point.

Do you know anything about the mysterious chair? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The chair was spotted by Michael Silvey of Auckland City Tours.

“I stop in Shoal Bay every day as part of my bus tour, and first noticed the chair about a week ago,” Silvey said.

“A customer said to me ‘look at that chair,’ and I said ‘what chair?’ I hadn’t noticed it before,” he added.

The base of the bridge where the chair is attached is accessible only at low tide. However, it would have required a tall ladder to reach where the chair is hanging from.

The chair appears to have had two of its legs cut off in order for it to be attached to the bridge.

Google Maps The view of Auckland City from the spot where the chair was found.

“It must be some sort of prank because they went to some effort to do it as there is a pipeline there with barbed wire around the front of it, so they couldn’t have got over it that way. They must have had a hell of a ladder,” Silvey says.

The area next to where the chair was found is a popular fishing and tourist spot with panoramic views of the city, while Silvey says locals walk their dogs near the water.

Sivey says he has been taking his tourist bus to this spot since 2014 and has never seen anything like this before.

Waka Kotahi’s Auckland System Management, who are responsible for the maintenance of the Auckland Harbour Bridge, are aware of the chair but do not know how it got there.

Google Maps The location of the chair is only accessible at low tide.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi says they will be removing the chair as part of their maintenance checks of the bridge. However, they say they are in no rush to do so as the chair does not pose any safety risk to the public.

It is not known how long the chair has been attached to the bridge or who put it there.