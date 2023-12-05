Massey High School closed after overnight fire

Massey High School in Auckland will be closed on Tuesday after a fire overnight in its science block.

The fire was reported by members of the public at roughly 11pm and was attended by 11 fire trucks and nine support vehicles.

No injuries were reported and by Tuesday morning the fire was contained with one fire truck still checking for hotspots.

Fire investigators also remain on the scene.

In a post on their Facebook page, the school says they will remain closed until further notice as the power has been cut and will remain off until the affected block can be isolated from the grid.

The three-storey science block was built in 2003 and contains labs for physics, biology, chemistry, electronics and horticulture.