Restore passenger rail protester targets Auckland car yards in morning spree

A member of climate activist group Restore Passenger Rail targeted two luxury car yards in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn this morning.

The protester targeted both a Giltrap Porsche and Lamborghini store on Great North Road, spraying slogans on both store fronts with red paint.

One slogan read “your luxuries our floods”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the group said “those buying these obscenely expensive cars, up to $600,000 a shot, are getting richer while their excesses fuel more floods, cyclones and droughts.”

Supplied The Giltrap Porsche store on Great North Road was targeted.

“They’re the two evil twins, made worse by the greed symbolised in these luxury cars,” they added.

A police spokesperson says they were notified of the incident at around 7.16am, however, the offenders had left before police arrived on the scene.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

Supplied The store front of the Lamborghini store targeted in the protest.

By 9am, the paint had been cleaned off both store fronts.

The climate-based Restore Passenger Rail campaign began in October 2022 and has continued into 2023, with supporters continuing to block traffic in Wellington on a regular basis.

The group is calling for the restoration of a national passenger rail network and free public transport.