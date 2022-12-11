Aucklanders warned to avoid swimming beaches due to faecal bacteria

SafeSwim are telling Auckland beach goers to not swim after the wet weather.

People are being warned to not swim at a number of Auckland beaches because they are contaminated by human and animal faeces.

Auckland Council's water quality monitoring system Safeswim has issued “high risk” alerts for a number of Auckland beaches, including Takapuna beach, Kohimarama and Sentinel Beach.

People are advised not to swim at these beaches due to the water quality models predicting that levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria breach national guidelines for swimming, based on guidance published by the Ministry of Health and Ministry for the Environment.

RNZ The Detail podcast speaks to the Auckland Council’s environment committee chairman, Richard Hills, about whether people have a right to get angry over decades of inaction on polluted beaches, and how the city is going to pay for repairs as it struggles to keep rates down.

Misson Bay, St Heliers, Okahu Bay, Herne Bay and some others have “very high risk” warnings advising against swimming due to a wastewater overflow.

Overflows are more common in wet weather.