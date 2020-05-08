Crews battle large Auckland factory fire

A fire has broken out in a factory in Auckland.

Firefighters from across Auckland are responding to a large factory fire in Penrose.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a factory was on fire at Hugo Johnston Drive in Penrose, with the top floor of a two-storey building "well involved".

There were nine fire appliances at the scene working to contain the 50-metre-by 20-metre blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown and a fire investigator was at the scene, the spokesman said.

The blaze on the first floor had since been contained.

The spokesman asked members of the public to stay away from the scene and said police were also assisting with traffic control.

MORE TO COME