Child in hospital after dog attack in Auckland, dog still on loose

The child was taken to hospital after being injured by a dog.

A child has been taken to hospital after it was attacked by a dog early in east Auckland.

Police were called at about 2.30am on Sunday to Farringdon St in Glen Innes after a child had been injured by a dog, a spokesperson said.

“The child was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.”

Police and animal control have not yet found the dog.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said police and ambulance staff responded as animal management officers were not notified.

“However, we will be looking into this situation as we take incidents such as this one seriously,” the spokesperson said.