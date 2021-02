Motorists are asked to avoid Pakuranga Rd after a serious crash. (FILE PHOTO)

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash in east Auckland.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John's Ambulance were alerted to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Pakuranga Rd and Ti Rakau Dr at 7.56am on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said the road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area with diversion in place.

Enquiries in to the crash are ongoing.