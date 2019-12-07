'Car enthusiast' critically injured after midnight crash in Clevedon

The crash happened at the intersection of Monument Road and Tourist Road in Clevedon.

One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in south Auckland.

The crash happened after police arrived at a gathering of "car enthusiasts" in Clevedon on Friday night.

A police spokeswoman said when officers arrived, they identified a car that had "sustained loss of traction".

They followed the car when it left the area but "no pursuit was initiated", she said.

Police found the car crashed at the intersection of Monument Road and Tourist Road in Clevedon at around midnight.

There were three people in the car. One person was critically injured and was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital where they remain. Two others had minor injuries.