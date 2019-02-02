Runaway trailer hits car injuring mother and two children near Auckland's Waiake Bay

Eyewitness Tony Loughran told Stuff a blue Hilux was coming down a hill towing the trailer with the jetski on it when it separated from the vehicle and injured three people.

Three people were injured when a trailer came loose from a vehicle and crashed into a parked car on Auckland's North Shore.

Police were called to the serious crash on Beach Road, Waiake, near Waiake Bay, at about 3pm on Saturday.

Three people believed to be a mother and two children were injured leaving a woman in a critical condition.

St John ambulance transported the three people to Auckland City Hospital, the other two people were in a moderate and minor condition.

The road has been closed at the corner of Beach Road and Waiake Street, and the intersection of Beach Road and Ellangowan Road.

Eyewitness Tony Loughran told Stuff a blue Hilux was coming down a hill towing the trailer with the jetski on it when it separated from the vehicle.

"So the trailer smacks into the back of the parked car. Unfortunately, the mum and her two kids were walking past and they got bowled by the trailer.

"One of the little boys I found under that bush over there. His mum was trapped under the trailer. His mum's got pretty serious injuries," Loughran said.

He said the mother was heard screaming but remained conscious.

"There was a bit of blood over there, but she wasn't bleeding badly. Her leg was S shaped and her foot was facing the other way, it was pretty bad."

​Loughran said the driver of the Hilux was a "young fella" who was very shocked.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.