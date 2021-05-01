Northland 130-year-old masonic lodge burnt down in suspected suspicious fire

Firefighters arrived to the raging fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Kohukohu’s Masonic Lodge was burnt to the ground in the early hours of Friday, leaving nothing but charred remains where the historic Northland landmark used to stand.

Firefighters rushed to the 130-year-old building in the north Hokianga town at about 4.15am on Friday.

They found the fire was already well involved on their arrival, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman Casey Cook said.

Ann-Marie Houng Lee/Supplied The two-storey building went up in flames in what was thought to be a suspicious fire.

It took two hours and the efforts of volunteer firefighters from Broadwood, Ahipara and Kaitaia, as well as Kohukohu, to get the blaze under control.

Cook said the fire investigator visited on Friday. It was believed the fire was suspicious.

The lodge is listed as a category 2 historic building with Heritage New Zealand.

John Wigglesworth/Supplied The two-story lodge was built in 1891.

Built in 1891, the two-storey building was made from kauri and painted blue and white.

Local residents captured photos of the historic building engulfed by flames, with many expressing sadness at the town losing an important part of its history.

The fire investigator was back on the scene on Saturday to continue searching for clues as to what happened.