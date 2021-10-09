Covid-19: Northland moves to alert level 3 for four days after case 'moved around widely'

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

Northland has moved to Covid-19 alert level 3 for four days, after a recent case was found to have moved “widely” around the region after entering the area using falsified documents.

The case, understood to be an Auckland-based woman, returned a positive test on Thursday after returning a weak positive result at a Whangārei community testing centre on Monday.

In response, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government had decided to move the region into a higher alert level from 11.59pm on Friday, out of an “abundance of caution”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins announced the lockdown on Friday evening.

Hipkins said information provided by the police on Friday showed the case “moved extensively around Northland” after travelling there on October 2.

“We believe this new information warrants an alert level change decision to keep Northland people safe,” he said.

The woman is believed to have travelled around the region, possibly with another woman, to places including Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland.

TVNZ Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announces Northland will move to lockdown level 3 at 11.59pm on Friday.

Hipkins told media of the alert level change at an impromptu press conference late on Friday.

The woman was not co-operating with the contract tracing process, but he could not say why she was not assisting police.

Hipkins said it was “incredibly disappointing” the case was not co-operating as it put more New Zealanders at risk.

Asked if the woman might not be co-operating because she had gang links or was involved in illegal activity, Hipkins said he did not have information on that.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A couple of locations of interest are in Whangārei, which was visited by a woman who later tested positive.

“I don't know why they are not providing information,” he said.

The woman obtained a document under the social services category to travel across the border by providing false information, he said.

By the time that document was revoked, they were already in Northland, Hipkins told reporters.

The phone numbers given when the woman was detected as a case were found to be false, and authorities have been trying to find her for the past three days since she arrived back in Auckland, in a bid to get her retested.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said the news of the snap lockdown was a “bitter blow”.

“I'm very disappointed that we've all had to go into alert level 3 again for the selfish actions of a couple of people.”

Mai said when she first heard about the positive case, she was “very generous” towards them, and had been hoping they were vaccinated and had been using the Covid Tracer app.

However, “that couldn't be further from the truth”, she said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai urged people to get vaccinated. (File photo)

She believed many Northlanders would also be disappointed and angry, and those feelings would grow over the next few days.

The lockdown could have a “dramatic impact” on businesses and on people's social wellbeing, she said.

“We were really hopeful that with the school holidays and the fact that people could fly into and out of the region, our economy would have a little bit of a boost after being disconnected from the rest of New Zealand.”

Mai said if the case triggered people to go and get their Covid-19 vaccine, that was a good result. However, she would have preferred they had all been vaccinated already and protected from the virus.

“We definitely, definitely want everybody to get double jabbed, so that's a very strong message that we all want to convey.”

The positive case and subsequent alert level change comes as no surprise to a “p..... off” Hone Harawira, Tai Tokerau Border Control co-ordinator.

He is angry iwi have been shut out of the border control measures, and said if they had been more involved they could have stopped Delta from spreading north.

“If it gets loose in an unvaccinated Tai Tokerau then we're in deep trouble.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Hone Harawira is angry more isn’t being done to involve iwi in the Covid-19 border control measures.

He claimed health authorities and police had been keeping information from iwi, who could have helped contact tracers and investigators.

“No offence to the well-intentioned people but Government keeping us out of the process is ridiculous, because we have capabilities that they just don't,” he said.

National’s health spokesman Shane Reti, who is based in Whangārei, said it was important people stay in their bubbles and not try to escape the city before lockdown in order to stop any possible spread.

He said in coming days it would need to be looked at how the case was allowed to get into Northland and how they managed to get their essential worker paperwork, but for now the main thing was to make sure everyone was safe and following the rules.

Now was “not the time for retribution for someone who made bad choices”, but rather to look forward to what could be done to make sure Northland and its inhabitants remained safe.

Whangārei MP Dr Emily Henderson said the case was “a real wake-up call because this risk has been hanging over us for a long time”.

“What this really says is we have got to get our vaccinations done,” she said.