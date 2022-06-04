Several injured in serious crash on State Highway 1 at Mata, south of Whangārei

Police said at least two people were seriously injured in the crash. (file photo)

Northland police are searching for a car that was at the scene of a crash on Saturday evening where two people were seriously injured.

Police said the crash happened at 5.35pm at the intersection with Totara Rd, Mata, and involved two vehicles.

A number of other people are believed to be involved in addition to the two confirmed with serious injuries.

Police said they would like to speak with the driver of an older-style, white Mitsubishi ute with a white canopy, believed to be heading south from the crash site at the time.

State Highway 1 is completely blocked, and emergency services are at the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Springfield Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The person driving the ute is asked to please get in touch with police and can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P050807085.