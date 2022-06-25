One dead after motorcycle crash in Northland

One person has died in a motorcycle crash in Northland this afternoon.

The crash, on Mangakahia Road, Nukutawhiti, was reported to Police at 4.40pm. Police said there do not appear to have been any other vehicles involved in the crash.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The death brings Auckland and Northland’s Matariki weekend road toll to four, after two died in separate crashes in Northland on Thursday night, and a woman’s body was found in a submerged car near Waiuku on Saturday.