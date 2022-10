The 76-year-old went missing on October 3.

Police are appealing to the Northland community for information on Neville Hargreaves, who was last seen at his Whangārei home on Monday, October 3.

The 79-year-old, of Morningside Road, may be wearing a blue polo shirt and trousers.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Hargreaves, or may have information on his whereabouts, to call 105 quoting event number P052120889.