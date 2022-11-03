One person dead, another with serious injuries after crash near Kerikeri

Police are advising motorists to expect significant delays and avoid SH10 near Kerikeri after a fatal crash on Thursday.

One person has died and another suffered serious injuries in a vehicle accident near Kerikeri on Thursday evening.

Police are advising motorists that Springbank Rd/SH10 near Kerikeri is closed after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident has blocked both lanes.

“An occupant of one vehicle has died and another person has serious injuries,” police said.

Police advised motorists to expect significant delays and avoid SH10 if possible.

Waka Kotahi is also advising motorists to follow directions from emergency services.

