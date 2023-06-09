Missing Whangārei man Veon Smith found dead

Veon Smith was last seen at his home on Sunday.

A 48-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday has been found dead, police said.

Veon Smith was found at Parihaka Reserve, in Whangārei.

“The body was discovered by a member of the public on the evening of Thursday 8 June,” a police spokesperson said.

The body was identified to be Smith.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family and friends at this very sad time. We thank the many members of the public who contacted us with sightings and information during the search for Mr Smith.”

Smith was last seen at his Whangārei home, and his car was found at Mair Park on Sunday afternoon.