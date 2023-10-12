Woman killed by dog in Northland attack

Ambulances were seen leaving the property on Thursday. (File photo)

A person has died after a dog attack in Northland on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed they were called to a reported dog attack at a home on Otiria Rd in Moerewa at 4.40pm.

When they arrived, the person was already dead, Stuff were told.

A scene examination along with a post-mortem exam were now underway.

A family member at the scene told RNZ his aunt had been killed while hanging out washing when a dog came onto the property and attacked her.

It was understood two other people were injured and it was believed the dog was shot by a neighbour before police arrived.

Police said there was no risk to the public and the death had been referred to the coroner.

This attack comes a little over a year since another person was killed by a dog in Northland.

In August 2022, Northland man Neville Thomson, was killed at his property near Panguru, a rural town in north Hokianga, after being mauled by dogs.

Thomson was on the phone to his partner when the attack happened and was later found dead by the man who owned the dogs involved.