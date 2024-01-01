Night encounter in Northland with rare octopus

A dynamic vet duo house-sitting in Northland say they were thrilled when they had a night encounter with what they believe is a rare marine creature.

Graham and Alison Pickering were night fishing off the rocks at Te Waite Bay in November when a floating shell their eye.

Graham says the fishing had “been a bit rubbish” and they were packing up when the unusual and beautiful shell appeared.

He picked it out of the water, only to find it had an occupant - an octopus.

He thought the octopus was just a hitch-hiker that had taken over an abandoned shell, but then saw eggs in the shell and realised he was holding something special.

It was a live adult female Argonaut or Paper Nautilus Octopus.

VetAroundtheWorld/Supplied The Argonaut or Paper Nautilus Octopus.

They are creatures usually found in deep water. They are known to be around the Poor Knights islands.

The Argonaut Octopus is an amazing creatures with some intriguing aspects to its life cycle, says Alison Pickering , a former vet lecturer at Massey University.

“People rarely see them, but they come up at night and feed, which is why we found it. But they don’t generally live this close to shore. We think it must have been blown here by the current or winds.”

“We are just so excited about it,” says Alison.

Graham says: “We very rarely go fishing at night, probably once a year, the chances of coming across this creature were like ships passing in the night.”

The Pickerings have been travelling around New Zealand for the last 5 years, under the social media name VetAroundtheWorld, house sitting and enjoying the country. They hope to spread their wings internationally soon.