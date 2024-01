A person has died following a crash in Kaipara.

Police say one person has died following a crash in Kaipara on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, which was reported to police around 3.10pm, involved a single vehicle which crashed into a tree on Paparoa-Oakleigh Road, between Burk Road and Taipuha Station Road.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died while being taken to hospital.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.