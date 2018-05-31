Kaimanawa horse destined for slaughter now thriving in Auckland

RENEE CLAYTON/STUFF Whitiora Feijoa KH, Feijoa for short has transformed from a wild horse to a domestic in five weeks.

A horse destined to be slaughtered has been saved and is now thriving.

Whitiora Feijoa KH, Feijoa for short was living in the Kaimanawa ranges for around 14 months before being removed as a part of the Department of Conservation's (DOC) management programme in April along with 170 others.

Luckily Feijoa was healthy enough to be homed and was taken in by north Auckland's Madeleine Flannagan who hired the Wilson Sisters, of TV's Keeping up with the Kaimanawas fame, to handle him and teach her how to handle him.

Renee Clayton Flannagan can lead Feijoa, back him into a trailer, touch him all over and lift his leg.

Feijoa was unloaded at the Wilson's property on April 18 and, by April 22, was approaching Flannagan and eating grass out of her hand, and by 10 days was on his first beach visit.

"The transformation from wild horse to domestic in just five weeks was amazing," Flannagan said.

Renee Clayton Madeleine Flannagan says Feijoa is her new best friend.

The Hibiscus Coast Barrister said she has owned eight horses but has never established a connection as quickly as she has with Feijoa.

"I brought Feijoa home from the Wilson's on Sunday and it has been a magical experience.

"There is something magical about a wild horse trusting you."

Renee Clayton Feijoa loves exploring with Flannagan.

Flannagan had horses as a teenager and had to give them away once she started working, she then had horses in her 30s until she had a bad accident.

"I started horse riding lessons again earlier this year and once I got the hang of it I decided I wanted another horse.

"I had always known about Kaimanawa horses and ran with the idea of getting one knowing I could save it."

Department of Conservation started their population management programme in 1993 to keep the horse herds to a practicable level.

In 2010 the herd was reduced to 300 which means musters can be carried out every two years, significantly reducing costs to both DOC and the horse re-homing groups.

"Historically a lot of healthy horses have been slaughtered due to the lack of skill out there to control them, but over the years, particularly with the Wilson Sisters people have realised these horses can be domesticated and make good pets.

"More adoptive homes are needed to save the lives of all the healthy horses or they will be slaughtered."

Flannagan said she plans to keep working and teaching Feijoa.

"I hope to do some liberty work with him and also take him to Kaimanawa horse shows in the future," she added.

