Police investigating man in dark blue van approaching teen in north Auckland

Police are looking into an incident where a teenager was approached by a man in a van on Wainui Rd, Silverdale. (File photo)
GEORGE HEARD/STUFF

Police are looking into an incident where a teenager was approached by a man in a van on Wainui Rd, Silverdale. (File photo)

Police are urging the public to report suspicious activity after a teenage jogger was approached by a man in a van in north Auckland on Wednesday.

Senior sergeant Steve Pivac of Waitematā North said the 16-year-old was jogging on Wainui Rd in Silverdale around 4.45pm when she noticed a man following her.

"The man then asked her to get into his vehicle," Pivac said.

"She did the right thing and quickly went into the nearest house. Her mother then contacted police to report this behaviour."

READ MORE:
Police concerned about spate of 'suspicious approaches' to children in Hastings
Parents warned after man approaches kids waiting for school bus
Man approaches child on way back from school in West Auckland

Pivac said police conducted inquiries in the area on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to locate the man.

The teen described the driver as a male between 40 and 50 wearing a dark-coloured beanie.

He was also believed to be driving a dark blue van and have a European accent, Pivac said.

Pivac said police would be carrying out further inquiries on Thursday.

"This victim and her family did the right thing contacting police and we always urge anyone who notices suspicious behaviour to contact police," he said.

Ad Feedback

Pivac said police were not aware of any similar incidents involving a blue van in the Rodney area.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
auckland headlines

Keeping a Kaimanawa video

Man in van stalks teen jogger

Suspicious package at post centre

Quax tribute at council meeting

'Suspicious' fire on Shore

Parking wars at the school gates

'Dump the Trump' beer backlash

Four injured in Auckland crash

Motorcyclist hurt in serious crash

Three share $1m Lotto win

19th century ship unearthed

Fuel Tax D-Day

Pora movie would 'seal Rewa's fate'

PM lends pulling-power to by-election

Mercury's privacy blunder

Ad Feedback
special offers
Ad Feedback