Police investigating man in dark blue van approaching teen in north Auckland

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Police are looking into an incident where a teenager was approached by a man in a van on Wainui Rd, Silverdale. (File photo)

Police are urging the public to report suspicious activity after a teenage jogger was approached by a man in a van in north Auckland on Wednesday.

Senior sergeant Steve Pivac of Waitematā North said the 16-year-old was jogging on Wainui Rd in Silverdale around 4.45pm when she noticed a man following her.

"The man then asked her to get into his vehicle," Pivac said.

"She did the right thing and quickly went into the nearest house. Her mother then contacted police to report this behaviour."

Pivac said police conducted inquiries in the area on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to locate the man.

The teen described the driver as a male between 40 and 50 wearing a dark-coloured beanie.

He was also believed to be driving a dark blue van and have a European accent, Pivac said.

Pivac said police would be carrying out further inquiries on Thursday.

"This victim and her family did the right thing contacting police and we always urge anyone who notices suspicious behaviour to contact police," he said.

Pivac said police were not aware of any similar incidents involving a blue van in the Rodney area.

