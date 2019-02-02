Driver flees scene of serious crash north of Auckland

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash north of Auckland. (File photo)

A motorist fled the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike in Warkworth, before being located by police.

Police were called at about 3.50pm when a motorbike and car crashed at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Whitaker Rd, Warkworth.

One person has serious injuries and another had moderate injuries, police said.

"The car involved left the scene and was located a short distance away," police said.

A person is assisting police with enquiries.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.