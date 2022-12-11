Three flown to hospital in serious condition after crash north of Auckland

A two-car crash north of Auckland closed SH1 near Wellsford for a few hours with three people in a serious condition helicoptered to hospital, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the crash at 2.20pm on Sunday at the intersection of Rodney Rd with Davies Rd, at the south end of Wellsford. The road has since reopened.

Two rescue helicopters responded, one being the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the other from the Northland Emergency Services Trust.

Three people in a serious condition were flown to Auckland Hospital and two people in a moderate condition were taken to North Shore Hospital via ambulance, police said.

Traffic was being diverted off the main highway through Davies Rd and SH16.

The serious crash unit also investigated the road before it reopened at 5.10pm.